LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

  • European Commission re-approves €1.2 billion rescue loan to TAP Air Portugal
  • European Commission adopts positive assessments of Recovery and Resilience Plans from an additional 2 Member States
  • European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

  • Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU to propose WTO-level negotiations for temporary suspension of vaccine patents

Medicines and Medical Devices

  • No noteworthy developments for this issue

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

  • ENISA hosts Workshop on remote identity proofing

