This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission re-approves €1.2 billion rescue loan to TAP Air Portugal
- European Commission adopts positive assessments of Recovery and Resilience Plans from an additional 2 Member States
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU to propose WTO-level negotiations for temporary suspension of vaccine patents
Medicines and Medical Devices
- No noteworthy developments for this issue
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- ENISA hosts Workshop on remote identity proofing
