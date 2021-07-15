This regular update (no. 53 | 28 June 2021) covers key regulatory EU developments related to the evolving COVID-19 situation (Antitrust & State Aid; Trade/Export Controls; Medicines, Medical Devices and Personal Protective Equipment; and Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection).

COVID-19 Key EU Developments, Policy & Regulatory Update No. 53

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.