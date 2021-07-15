European Union:
COVID-19 Key EU Developments, Policy & Regulatory Update No. 53
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This regular update (no. 53 | 28 June 2021) covers key
regulatory EU developments related to the evolving COVID-19
situation (Antitrust & State Aid; Trade/Export Controls;
Medicines, Medical Devices and Personal Protective Equipment; and
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection).
COVID-19 Key EU Developments, Policy &
Regulatory Update No. 53
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from European Union
New UK Climate Disclosure Rules
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued consultation papers (please see here and here) introducing new mandatory climate-linked disclosure requirements.
How To Prove Your Case In A Commercial Dispute
Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP
A party making a claim bears the burden of proof, meaning that it is responsible for proving its claim. In civil disputes (as opposed to criminal matters) a claim generally must be proven...