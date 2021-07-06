Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No. 3) Regulations 2021 ("Movement Control No. 3 Regulations") were gazetted on 14 June 2021 and came into force on 15 June 2021.



The Movement Control No. 3 Regulations are similar to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No. 2) Regulations 2021 ("Movement Control No. 2 Regulations") except that the Movement Control No. 3 Regulations are effective from 15 June 2021 to 28 June 2021. Our write-up on the Movement Control No. 2 Regulations can be read here .



The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the extended period of the movement control order is substantially similar to the previous one, save for the following noteworthy additions-

a. Loading and unloading activities at factories to only involve the delivery and receipt of goods or cargo in the existing stockpile for purposes of import and export only from 8.00 a.m. to 8.00 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

b. Operating factories and stores for alcoholic beverages are prohibited under the Negative List.