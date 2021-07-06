Following the Government's announcement on 11 June 2021 that the lockdown in Malaysia would be extended to 28 June 2021, the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No. 3) Regulations 2021 ("Movement Control No. 3 Regulations") were gazetted on 14 June 2021 and came into force on 15 June 2021.
The Movement Control No. 3 Regulations are similar to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No. 2) Regulations 2021 ("Movement Control No. 2 Regulations") except that the Movement Control No. 3 Regulations are effective from 15 June 2021 to 28 June 2021. Our write-up on the Movement Control No. 2 Regulations can be read here.
The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the extended period of the movement control order is substantially similar to the previous one, save for the following noteworthy additions-
a. Loading and unloading activities at factories to only involve the delivery and receipt of goods or cargo in the existing stockpile for purposes of import and export only from 8.00 a.m. to 8.00 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
b. Operating factories and stores for alcoholic beverages are prohibited under the Negative List.
The new SOPs and our write-up on the previous general SOPs and can be accessed here and here.
Comments
The decision to extend the lockdown is understandable given that the number of new Covid-19 cases remains steadily above the 4,000-mark. Whilst the latest lockdown measures have reduced the number of new Covid-19 cases, the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. We remain hopeful that the Government can successfully bring the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia under control.
