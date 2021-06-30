ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Effective June 30, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. (London time), Barbados will be included on the United Kingdom's (UK's) green travel list of quarantined-free destinations. This means that persons travelling from the UK to countries on the green list will no longer have to self-isolate on their return.

Barbados has been proactive in its management of the COVID-19 pandemic, having over the past few months seen a pleasing downward trend in its positivity rate for COVID-19 cases. As a result, the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, recently announced the removal of the country's curfew restrictions, starting from Wednesday, June 30.

In Barbados, approximately 70,000 adults have been fully vaccinated to date, with more than 95,000 having received their first dose of the vaccine.

Barbados continues to safely welcome visitors to the island and looks forward to the arrivals expected during the upcoming summer period.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.