This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

  • European Commission President von der Leyen speaks before European Parliament on Recovery and Resilience plans
  • European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

  • EU submits proposal to WTO on global trade approach to vaccine access

Medicines and Medical Devices

  • BioNTech/Pfizer: First COVID-19 vaccine in EU approved for children aged 12 to 15
  • EMA commences evaluation of use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Moderna in youth aged 12 to 17

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

  • European Commission proposes framework for a European Digital Identity

