ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from European Union

Fact vs Fiction: The Liability Of Disclosed Principals Simkins The Court of Appeal in Bell v Ivy Technology Ltd recently dismissed Mr Bell's appeal that a breach of warranty claim should not be brought against him under a share purchase agreement when he was not a party to it ...

Advantages Of International Commercial Arbitration Clyde & Co In international trade and commerce, arbitration has become exceptionally strong and widely accepted as a means of resolving disputes.

Liability Of Directors For Debts Of The Company In India And The Czech Republic LexCounsel Law Offices Under common law rules and equitable principles, director's duties are largely derived from the law of agency and trusts. Under the law of agency, duties of skill, care and diligence are imposed...

Immigration And Global Mobility Update / June 2021 lus Laboris Every 2 months, our experts from around the world put together an Update on the law on immigration & global mobility, setting out recent changes to the law. See our Update for June 2021...

Constructive Trusts And Immovable Property – English High Court Grapples With A Vexed Question Of Jersey Law Ogier In the recent decision of The Serious Fraud Office & Anor v Litigation Capital Limited & ors [2021] EWHC 1272 (Comm), the English High Court has ruled that it is not possible to have a...