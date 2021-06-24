This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission President von der Leyen speaks before European Parliament on Recovery and Resilience plans
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- EU submits proposal to WTO on global trade approach to vaccine access
Medicines and Medical Devices
- BioNTech/Pfizer: First COVID-19 vaccine in EU approved for children aged 12 to 15
- EMA commences evaluation of use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Moderna in youth aged 12 to 17
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- European Commission proposes framework for a European Digital Identity
