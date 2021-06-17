ARTICLE

The pandemic has ruined several businesses and companies since its spread across the world. Entrepreneurs and business owners may have been in doubt about what to do for the last months so for this month's Inside Portugal podcast we talk about what can people do about this specific trouble Covid-19 brought upon them. Listen to lawyer and partner Sandra Jesus, from Caiado Guerreiro, and Rui Jorge Rosário Rego, President of the Executive Committee at AERLIS - Business Association of the Lisbon Region.

