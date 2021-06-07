On May 12, 2021, the government announced that travel restrictions for the following travelers from outside the EU will be relaxed:

Grandparents visiting their newborn grandchild

Close relatives visiting family members who are gravely ill (Before, this was only possible for those who are terminally ill)

Divorced parents visiting their child

Long distance partners whose relationship started after the introduction of the travel restrictions (March 18, 2020) and partners of UK citizens who qualify under the Withdrawal Agreement

Non-EU nationals carrying an approval letter who have not yet received their biometric residence card

Seafarers on commercial vessels longer than 24 meters

Furthermore, Israel is added to the list of safe countries and the quota for business travelers is increased from 1000 to 1500 per month.

These measures will be added to the existing exceptions to the travel restrictions and will, if the number of infections permits, take effect on May 15, 2021.

Originally published 14 May 2021

