The Decision #450 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 19, 2020 defines an extension of the special quarantine regime in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under this Decision, the special quarantine regime in the country has been extended until December 28, 2020.

In order to ensure the tightening of the special quarantine regime in Baku, Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Lankaran, Shaki, Shirvan cities, and Goygol, Samukh, Sabirabad, Quba, Agstafa, Bilasuvar, Khachmaz, Ismailli, Qakh, Zaqatala, Jalilabad, Masally districts, all public transport and all works, services, including trade activities, except for:

- activities of law enforcement and military service bodies;

- activities of state bodies (institutions) and other organizations activities of which cannot be interrupted;

- activities of health and social service institutions, disinfection services;

- public utilities (water supply and sewerage, gas supply, heating, energy distribution, household waste collection and disposal);

- uninterrupted production activities (production, supply, storage and wholesale of food products);

- activities of pharmacies, grocery stores (markets and fairs);

- activities of mass media;

- activities of security services

will be suspended on the following dates:

from 00:00 (GMT+4) November 21 to 06:00 (GMT+4) November 23;

from 00:00 (GMT+4) November 28 to 06:00 (GMT+4) November 30;

from 00:00 (GMT+4) December 05 to 06:00 (GMT+4) December 07;

from 00:00 (GMT+4) December 12 to 06:00 (GMT+4) December 14;

from 00:00 (GMT+4) December 19 to 06:00 (GMT+4) December 21;

from 00:00 (GMT+4) December 26 to 06:00 (GMT+4) December 28.

Furthermore, the activity of metro is suspended and the use of medical masks is compulsory both indoors and outdoors from November 21, 2020 to December 28, 2020.

Originally published 20 November 2020.

