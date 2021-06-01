On 10 May 2021, the Multilateral Pharmaceutical Merger Task Force launched a joint public consultation in the field of pharmaceutical company mergers.

Created in March 2021, the Task Force brings together the European Commission's Directorate General for Competition, the Canadian Competition Bureau, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"), the U.S. Department of Justice and three Offices of Attorneys General (see also Jones Day COVID-19 Update No. 40 of 17 March 2021).

The Task Force seeks to assess and update, through concrete and actionable steps, approaches to analyzing the effects of pharmaceutical company mergers. In recent years, the volume of mergers in the pharmaceutical sector has increased, and a number of authorities have argued that closer inquiry is needed to detect those transactions that could lead to elevated drug prices, diminished innovation, or anticompetitive conduct.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased pressure on healthcare budgets, and various stakeholders have raised questions about drug pricing, drug supply chain resilience, and other issues.

The public consultation includes questions such as:

"In pharmaceutical merger review, how should authorities consider the risks or effects of conduct such as price setting practices, reverse payments, and other ways in which pharmaceutical companies respond to or rely on regulatory processes?"

"What is the full range of a pharmaceutical merger's effects on innovation? What challenges arise when mergers involve proprietary drug discovery and manufacturing platforms?"

The Task Force will receive and make available all submissions through the FTC's portal on www.regulations.gov. The public consultation is open until 25 June 2021. Contributions will serve to inform a public workshop envisaged for later in 2021.