The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has issued the Decisions to extend the special quarantine regime and the term of the distant education on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan until January 31, 2021. (Decision # 510 and #511 dated December 26, 2020)

In accordance with the decisions:

1. From 00:00 am December 31, 2020, until 00:00 am January 31, 2021, a special quarantine regime and the term of the distant education are extended throughout the country.

2. Under the Decision # 511 all public transport on weekends shall be suspended on the following dates:

from 00:00 (GMT+4) January 2 to 06:00 (GMT+4) January 4;

from 00:00 (GMT+4) January 9 to 06:00 (GMT+4) January 11;

from 00:00 (GMT+4) January 16 to 06:00 (GMT+4) January 18;

from 00:00 (GMT+4) January 23 to 06:00 (GMT+4) January 25;

from 00:00 (GMT+4) January 30 to 06:00 (GMT+4) January 31.

3. The provisions of Decision No. 336 dated September 12, 2020 and Decision # 430 dated October 29, 2020 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan remain in force in the part that does not contradict these Decisions.

Originally Published 28 December, 2020

