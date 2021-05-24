Following our Alert on 16 April 2021 –

Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Movement Control) (No. 4) (Amendment) (No. 10) Regulations 2021 were gazetted on 18 April 2021 and came into force on 19 April 2021; and a. thewere gazetted on 18 April 2021 and came into force on 19 April 2021; and

Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Movement Control) (No. 4) (Amendment) (No. 11) Regulations 2021 were gazetted on 22 April 2021 and came into force on the same day; b. thewere gazetted on 22 April 2021 and came into force on the same day;

(collectively, the "MCO No. 4 Amendment Regulations")

Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Conditional Movement Control) (No. 4) (Amendment) (No. 10) Regulations 2021 were gazetted on 22 April 2021 and came into force on the same day ("CMCO No. 4 Amendment No. 10 Regulations"); and c. thewere gazetted on 22 April 2021 and came into force on the same day (""); and

d. the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Recovery Movement Control) (No. 3) (Amendment) (No. 12) Regulations 2021 were gazetted on 18 April 2021 and came into force on 19 April 2021 ("RMCO No. 3 Amendment No. 12 Regulations").

MCO No. 4 Amendment Regulations

CMCO No. 4 Amendment No. 10 Regulations

RMCO No. 3 Amendment No. 12 Regulations



The MCO No. 4 Amendment Regulations replace the First Schedule of the. Under the MCO No. 4 Amendment Regulations, the entire State of Kelantan is now placed under a movement control order from 22 April 2021 to 29 April 2021 (previously only seven districts in that State were subjected to a movement control order), and the district of Keningau in the State of Sabah, which was previously subjected to a movement control order, is now placed under a recovery movement control order from 15 April 2021 to 28 April 2021.With this amendment, the areas in Malaysia that are subjected to a movement control order are the State of Kelantan and the districts of Tawau, Lahad Datu and Sandakan in the State of Sabah until 29 April 2021, 30 April 2021, 24 April 2021 and 30 April 2021 respectively.The CMCO No. 4 Amendment No. 10 Regulations replace the First Schedule of the. The districts in the State of Kelantan that were previously subjected to a movement control order have been removed from the First Schedule. Hence the entire State of Kelantan is now placed under a movement control order from 22 April 2021 to 29 April 2021.The RMCO No. 3 Amendment No. 12 Regulations replace the First Schedule of the. Under the RMCO No. 3 Amendment No. 12 Regulations, the district of Keningau in the State of Sabah, which was previously subjected to a movement control order, is now placed under a recovery movement control order from 15 April 2021 to 28 April 2021.The recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is worrying as the number of daily Covid-19 cases remains above the 2,000-mark, giving rise to concerns that the country could be on the brink of a fourth Covid-19 wave.