Following our Alert on 16 April 2021 –
d. the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Recovery Movement Control) (No. 3) (Amendment) (No. 12) Regulations 2021 were gazetted on 18 April 2021 and came into force on 19 April 2021 ("RMCO No. 3 Amendment No. 12 Regulations").
MCO No. 4 Amendment Regulations
The MCO No. 4 Amendment Regulations replace the First Schedule of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Movement Control) (No. 4) Regulations 2021. Under the MCO No. 4 Amendment Regulations, the entire State of Kelantan is now placed under a movement control order from 22 April 2021 to 29 April 2021 (previously only seven districts in that State were subjected to a movement control order), and the district of Keningau in the State of Sabah, which was previously subjected to a movement control order, is now placed under a recovery movement control order from 15 April 2021 to 28 April 2021.
With this amendment, the areas in Malaysia that are subjected to a movement control order are the State of Kelantan and the districts of Tawau, Lahad Datu and Sandakan in the State of Sabah until 29 April 2021, 30 April 2021, 24 April 2021 and 30 April 2021 respectively.
CMCO No. 4 Amendment No. 10 Regulations
The CMCO No. 4 Amendment No. 10 Regulations replace the First Schedule of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Conditional Movement Control) (No. 4) Regulations 2021. The districts in the State of Kelantan that were previously subjected to a movement control order have been removed from the First Schedule. Hence the entire State of Kelantan is now placed under a movement control order from 22 April 2021 to 29 April 2021.
RMCO No. 3 Amendment No. 12 Regulations
The RMCO No. 3 Amendment No. 12 Regulations replace the First Schedule of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Recovery Movement Control) (No. 3) Regulations 2021. Under the RMCO No. 3 Amendment No. 12 Regulations, the district of Keningau in the State of Sabah, which was previously subjected to a movement control order, is now placed under a recovery movement control order from 15 April 2021 to 28 April 2021.
Comments
The recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is worrying as the number of daily Covid-19 cases remains above the 2,000-mark, giving rise to concerns that the country could be on the brink of a fourth Covid-19 wave.
Notes
Our earlier Alerts on the movement control measures in Malaysia dated 16 April 2021, 7 April 2021, 5 April 2021, 24 March 2021, 22 March 2021, 12 March 2021 and 9 March 2021 can be accessed using the provided links.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.