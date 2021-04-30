To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The ongoing vaccination campaign against Covid-19 raises the
question of possible side effects and of the potential liability
for damages arising from the use of vaccines used against this
disease. Christophe Ronse and Lauranne Truyens highlight and discuss the
various legal issues arising in such context, both from a
regulatory and from a civil law viewpoint.
Originally published January 26, 2021.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.