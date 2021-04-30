The ongoing vaccination campaign against Covid-19 raises the question of possible side effects and of the potential liability for damages arising from the use of vaccines used against this disease. Christophe Ronse and Lauranne Truyens highlight and discuss the various legal issues arising in such context, both from a regulatory and from a civil law viewpoint.

self

Originally published January 26, 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.