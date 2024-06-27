Out Now: Levies Under The Mining Act

On June 21, 2024, the first edition of Levies under the Mining Act was published by Wolters Kluwer. The book – in Dutch – provides a detailed overview of all levies owed under the Dutch Mining Act.

This publication describes the levies that may be owed by license holders under the Dutch Mining Act. Written by Mick Knops, tax advisor at Loyens & Loeff, the book discusses in detail the operation and history of these levies, supplemented with practical experience and (calculation) examples.

The Mining Act provides the regulatory framework for mining activities in the Netherlands. The law encompasses a complex system of licenses and obligations regarding the exploration and extraction of oil, natural gas, salt, or geothermal energy, as well as the storage of CO2 or natural gas. License holders under this law are required to pay one or more specific levies. These include notably the state profit share, the royalty, the surface rights fee and contributions to the provinces.

The book particularly focuses on the state profit share, the levy of 50% of the profit owed by holders of a production license for oil or natural gas. The book extensively covers the history and background of all legal provisions, with comprehensive references to parliamentary history. The appendix even includes relevant, previously unpublished case law in its entirety. Therefore, the book is an indispensable reference work for anyone dealing with Dutch mining levies.

If you are interested in the book, you can find more information here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.