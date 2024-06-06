Thailand To Open New Bidding Round For Onshore Oil Exploration And Production

Thailand's Department of Mineral Fuels (DMF) is in the process of preparing a notification that will open the application period for onshore petroleum exploration...

Thailand's Department of Mineral Fuels (DMF) is in the process of preparing a notification that will open the application period for onshore petroleum exploration and production rights in the country's 25th bidding round.

The 25th round of bidding will cover nine petroleum blocks, including the northeastern areas (blocks L1/66, L2/66, L3/66, L4/66, L5/66, L7/66, and L9/66) and central areas (blocks L6/66 and L8/66). The DMF estimates that application submissions will commence around the middle of 2024, and the successful bidder will be announced at the end of the same year.

Based on previous rounds of bidding, applicants must meet the following key criteria:

The applicant is a company with the purpose of carrying out petroleum exploration and production; The applicant commands the necessary assets, machinery, equipment, tools, and specialists to explore for, produce, sell, and dispose of petroleum; The applicant has not abandoned its operations under a concession or been subject to revocation of a concession in Thailand; and None of its personnel, shareholders, directors, or authorized directors is listed as a person who has abandoned its operations under a concession, or has been subject to revocation of a concession in Thailand.

If the applicant does not itself possess all the qualifications under (2) above, it must have another government-approved company that possesses all the qualifications under (2) and has a capital or management relationship with the applicant, and the applicant must supply guarantees that the company will make available to the applicant all necessary assets, machinery, equipment, tools, and specialists for the applicant to explore for, produce, sell, and dispose of petroleum.

Companies with a vested interest in petroleum exploration and production in Thailand must remain vigilant for updates. The DMF is expected to provide an update and more details on the bidding very soon.

