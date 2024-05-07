On November 4, 2021, Cambodia's Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) issued a Prakas No. 0305 on Management of the Steam Energy Subsector within the Energy Sector. The prakas aims to regulate steam energy operations, and requires companies wishing to develop, build, install, or operate steam energy to apply for a steam energy license.

As this is the first prakas regulating steam energy operations in Cambodia, all relevant companies operating in steam energy must apply for a steam energy license with the MME.

Prakas 0305 discusses permits for three types of activities:

Development, Construction, Installation, and Operation of Steam Energy. Companies wishing to develop, build, install, and operate steam energy production facilities must first apply for a permit from the MME.

Companies operating without the necessary permits are subject to a daily fine of KHR 400,000–4,000,000 (approx. USD 100–1,000). In addition, they may face other penalties, including:

An order to halt business activities;

Permit suspension;

Permit revocation;

Judicial action; and

Other legal measures as the MME deems fit.

