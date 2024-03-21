BACKGROUND

The government issued Presidential Regulation No. 14 of 2024 ("PR 14/2004") that sets the implementation of carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Indonesia. In the regulation, the government provides a legal basis for carbon capture, transportation, and storage activities in Indonesia. In addition, PR 14/2024 also sets the carbon transportation mechanism across countries.

KEY REQUIREMENTS

The Implementation of Carbon Capture and Storage Activities

Carbon capture and storage activities can be conducted not only in a mining working area, where exploration and exploitation activities are carried out (Working Area), but also in a Carbon Storage License Area.1 The implementation of CCS in the Working Area is carried out by the Contractor based on the Production Sharing Contract (or Cooperation Contract) for mining exploration and exploitation activities. While 2 the implementation of CCS in the Carbon Storage License Area is carried out by the license holder based on the Exploration license and Storage Operation License.3

Implementation Of Carbon Capture and Storage Based on Cooperation Contract

To carry out CCS activities in the Working Area based on the Cooperation Contract, the Contractor through Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas (Satuan Kerja Khusus Pelaksanaan Kegiatan Usaha Minyak dan Gas Bumi – "SKK Migas") or the Aceh Oil-and Gas Organizational Body (Badan Pengelola Migas Aceh – "BPMA") according to its authority submits a CCS implementation plan.4 The CCS implementation plan as, must be accompanied by certification of Carbon Storage capacity.5 Implementation of CCS as part of the field development plan or its approved amendments (by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources ("Minister") and SKK Migas or BPMA according to their authority), followed up with amendments to the Cooperation Contract.6 The Contractor proposes in writing the approval of the amendment of the Cooperation Contract to the Minister through SKK Migas.7

Implementation Of Carbon Capture and Storage Based on Exploration License and Storage Operation License

The implementation of CCS in the Carbon Storage License Area shall be carried out based on the Exploration License and Storage Operation License issued by the Minister. In issuing the Exploration License and Storage Operation License, the Minister delegates his authority to the minister/head of the agency that organizes government affairs in the field of investment/investment coordination. The Carbon Storage License Area is an area that can be in an open area, mining business license area, and/or Working Area.8

Implementation Of Carbon Capture and Storage Through Storage Operation Licenses and Cooperation Contracts

Execution of CCS implementation in the Carbon Storage License Area is carried out after the Business Entity obtains a Storage Operation License.9 Implementation of CCS implementation in the Working Area is carried out after the Contractor obtains approval of the proposed field development plan or its amendment.10

Economics or Business Scheme

Implementation of CCS carried out based on a Cooperation Contract can be monetized in the form of storage fees and / or other forms; or based on a Storage Operation Permit monetized in the form of storage fees.11 In supporting the implementation of CCS, the Contractor may be granted tax incentives in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations regarding tax treatment in Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities and non-tax incentives in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations.12

All goods and equipment purchased by the Contractor and used directly in the implementation of CCS as the implementation of the Cooperation Contract become state property whose management is carried out based on the provisions of laws and regulations in the field of state property.13

Cross-Border Transportation of Carbon

To facilitate the transportation of CCS operations across countries, bilateral cooperation agreements between countries shall be entered. The cooperation agreement serves as a guideline for all parties to issue recommendations or permits required in the context of cross-border Carbon Transportation in accordance with the provisions of the applicable laws and regulations in their respective countries.14

Economic Value of Carbon

The implementation of Carbon Economic Value from CCS activities is carried out in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations governing the implementation of Carbon Economic Value.15 Each person in charge of the action shall record and report the implementation of the Economic Value of Carbon from CCS activities in the national registry system for climate change control.16

Administrative Sanctions

Administrative Sanctions imposed in this regulation can be written warnings; temporary suspension of part or all the injection target zone (zona target injeksi/ZTl) exploration activities, carbon storage operations, or carbon Transportation; and license revocation.

Flow Chart: the CCS implementation process in Indonesia