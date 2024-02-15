In a significant step toward its energy transition plans, the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Bill was passed by Dewan Rakyat in October 2023. The Bill is expected to come into force when passed by Dewan Negara. The Bill aims to regulate the consumption and conversation on energy, going further than the country's earlier attempts to tackle electricity demand in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

In this article Amin Abdul Majid and Khoo Yu Lin, from the Infrastructure, Energy & Utilities practice group, go through the key measures under the Bill and provide comparison with current energy laws and regulations.

Driving Efficiency for the Future – Unveiling Malaysia's Latest Energy Efficiency and Conservation Initiative

Originally published December 20, 2023

