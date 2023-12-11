ARTICLE

The Paris Agreement marked a pivotal moment in the global battle against climate change, urging nations to take concerted actions to combat this pressing environmental threat.

As a committed signatory to the Paris Agreement, Ghana has demonstrated its dedication to combating climate change by developing a long-term framework for the energy sector.

Given that electricity and heat production are major contributors to carbon emissions, the energy sector assumes a crucial role in the transition towards a net-zero future.

The primary goal of the transition framework is to decarbonize the energy sector and achieve net-zero emissions by the year 2070.

A fundamental principle of this transition framework is the anticipation of a significant reduction in carbon emissions. It projects 200MtCO2-eq emission reduction (Energy Transition emission – 14.5MtCO2-eq) and guarantees the best fuel supply security through a diversified fuel mix, including natural gas and nuclear energy.

Noteworthy highlights include:

Access to and commercialization of the green trade market (21GW of installed capacity);

Attainment of universal access to electricity – 99.8% by 2030;

Reduce long-term cost of electricity generation – below 4.5cents/kWh;

Meets future electricity demand of 380,000 GWh (83GW install capacity) due to fuel switch;

Mitigation of energy-related indoor air pollution and its related illnesses – 48,218 premature deaths avoided due to improvement in air quality and health;

Realisation of 30.05 million productive hours gained from the expanded adoption of clean cooking fuels, significantly benefiting women and children, who are the primary gatherers of firewood;

Creation of new job opportunities estimated at 1,404,702 due to the introduction of new technologies such as Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS), Nuclear, Hydrogen, and EV charging stations;

Attainment of a just and equitable transition both in universal access to electricity and the exploitation of our natural resources to support economic development; and

Projected financing requirement estimated at US$562 billion.

By actively mitigating carbon emissions, countries can create more resilient and sustainable societies. Ghana's National Energy Transition Framework serves as a beacon of hope in this regard, exemplifying the nation's commitment to fostering positive change.

