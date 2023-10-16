Oil refineries of Turkmenistan and China may become suppliers of oil products to the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). TASS news agency reported on Wednesday with reference to Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev.
"We see refineries of Turkmenistan, PRC among potential suppliers of oil products to the territory of the EAEU. This process is in the working order," Almasadam Satkaliyev said.
There are certain rules related to the import of oil products into the territory of the EAEU. In accordance with the requirements of the Eurasian Economic Commission, refineries supplying oil products to the territory of the EAEU must be certified, said Almasadam Satkaliev.
At a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on 29 September, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited German companies to participate in the development of the Caspian shelf.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.