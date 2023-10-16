Iraqi and Turkmenistan officials met in Baghdad on Thursday and discussed signing a gas supply contract following their initial agreement in August, the official Iraqi News Agency reported on Friday.
The report said Iraqi Energy Minister Ziad Fadil discussed the supply contract with Maksat Babayev, Turkmenistan's minister of state and chairman of the state-owned Turkmengaz company, during a Turkmen delegation's visit to the Iraqi capital.
"Fadil and Babayev discussed gas cooperation between the two countries and preparations for the signing of a memorandum of understanding on gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Iraqi energy facilities," the agency reports.
The Iraqi Oil Ministry said in a statement that the final agreement will be signed before the end of 2023.
