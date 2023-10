ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Vietnam

Is Nuclear Power The Solution To Australia's Energy Transition? Herbert Smith Freehills The debate around whether nuclear power should be part of Australia's future energy mix is again on the federal political agenda.

ESG Policy Update–Australia K&L Gates As the modern slavery risks in the supply chains of renewable energy producers and markets come into focus (ABC|GreenBiz), the office of the New South Wales Anti-Slavery Commissioner...

India's Commitment To Clean Energy: Laws & Regulations Alaya Legal Despite being abundant in various renewable energy sources, the share of such sources in power generation in the country remains negligible.

Legal Considerations For Investing In Renewable Energy Projects In India King, Stubb & Kasiva With a population of over 1.3 billion and an installed energy capacity of over 4 lakhs MW, India has become a power surplus nation. India is committed to advancing renewable energy and combating...

The Birthplace of Batteries and other Rare Minerals: Opportunities for Australia - Part 1 Hamilton Locke Identifies the materials that are in high demand & the fundamental role played by the mining sector in the New Energy transition.