Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the Afghan power utility company, has officially begun construction on the Nur-ul-Jihad substation in Herat province. The goal of this project is to increase the capacity for transmitting electricity from Turkmenistan, the Afghan news channel Ariana News reported on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Energy and Water of Afghanistan is leading the project in collaboration with the Government of Turkmenistan.

According to the report, the estimated cost of the project is $3.5 million, which is being funded by the Afghan ministry.

Officials from DABS in Herat have stated that once the project is finished, the power transmission capacity will rise from 70 megawatts to 110 megawatts, and a new booster transformer will help alleviate power shortages in the province.

Turkmen officials have indicated that the project is expected to take six months to complete. A representative from the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan has expressed the commitment to ensuring the project's high-quality execution and timely completion for its intended use.

Last month, Officials of the Turkmen State Eectricity Corporation Türkmenenergo and DABS held a meeting to discuss the Nur ul-Jihad substation power supply expansion project. Following the negotiations, the parties reached a conditional agreement on various aspects of the project.

More

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.