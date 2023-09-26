ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Preparations are underway for the upcoming International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2023" (OGT-2023), scheduled to take place in Ashgabat from October 25 to 27, 2023.

The conference has already received confirmation of participation from over 150 delegates representing 20 countries. Reputable speakers representing prominent energy companies and organizations, including President of SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) Medhat M. Kamal, President of Baker Hughes in Russia and the CIS Elena Akoltseva, President of GHGSat Stéphane Germain, Director of Dragon Oil Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, CNPC CEO Chen Huailong, ADNOC Vice President Jasper Peijs and representatives from various international organizations and energy companies will deliver speeches at the event.

The head of the Petroleum Research Department of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Behrooz Baikalizadeh, as well as the Director of the UN Sustainable Energy Division Dario Liguti also confirmed their participation in the plenary session of the conference.

The conference will showcase new investment projects in Turkmenistan's energy sector, including developments in the Galkynysh field, the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline, optimization of oil and gas production in mature fields, offshore field development in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, and renewable energy initiatives. Environmental aspects related to hydrocarbon extraction and methane emission reduction will receive significant attention.

Alongside the conference, an international exhibition will be held, with over 60 oil and gas companies and service providers set to participate. Companies such as Honhua, Rosen Group, Sumitomo, Dragon Oil, CNPC, Petronas, Yug-Neftegaz, Tatneft, ENI, Rönesans, Schlumberger, Transneft, Interpipe, Kamaz, and others will showcase their products and services.

The novelty of OGT-2023 EXPO will be a presentation area where exhibitor companies will have the opportunity to present their products or services. Presentations on the sidelines of the exhibition will increase the level of awareness of potential partners about new investment projects, as well as expand the range of cooperation.

The conference is sponsored by Dragon Oil, CNPC, PEL Limited, Baker Hughes, Yug-Neftegaz, Hyundai Engineering, Mitro International, ENI, and Schlumberger.

The Organizing Committee anticipates the participation of numerous heads of leading international energy companies, representatives of international organizations, and prominent global financial institutions who will share their expertise and engage in discussions on regional and global trends impacting Turkmenistan's oil and gas industry. Additionally, meetings with senior management from Turkmenistan's oil and gas, banking, chemical, and energy sectors will be arranged during the conference to explore further investment prospects.

The conference will be held in both traditional and online formats, with the Organizing Committee offering visa support to all registered participants. Registration for the conference remains open until October 16, 2023.

More detailed information about participation can be found on the event's website

More

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.