The Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan approved a trial run of gas and oil transport overland from Turkmenistan to Pakistan through Afghanistan, Tolo news agency reported on Sunday, citing the statement made by the economic deputy PM's office on Twitter.

The message reads: "This significant undertaking aims to stimulate economic growth and fortify transit capabilities. The implementation of this project will facilitate the smooth flow of gas and oil from Central Asia to South Asia, leading to a substantial boost in national revenue."

According to the report, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce spokesman, Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, said that the transportation sector of Afghanistan will develop, creating many job opportunities for people.

Turkmenistan will start supplying electricity to Pakistan through a power transmission line (PTL) from a power plant in Mary city to the Afghan city of Herat, Neytralnyy Turkmenistan newspaper reported on June 23.

