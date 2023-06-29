On 17 June 2023, the Energy Institute (EI) delivered Official Letter No. 0975/VNL-P8 (OL) to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) to report on the development of the Implementation Plan for the PDP 8 in responses to Letter No. 3748/BCT-DL from the MOIT. The OL contains the following notable contents:

The PDP8 sets out only the quantitative targets for the final year of the planning period (2030) and the final year of the vision period (2050);

According to relevant laws, the Implementation Plan for the PDP 8 is required to include the specific goals of the PDP 8 with detailed scale/progress of the projects/power capacity of the required electricity sources and the coordinated growth of the power grid over the planning period.

To conduct the calculation for the specific goals, the collection of local data such as electricity demand, the potential for development of power sources, evaluation of status and investment plans for power sources and grid infrastructure plays a pivotal role. To properly carry out such works, the consulting agency requires a significant amount of high-quality human resources.

For the above reasons, it is concluded by the EI that the issuance of the Implementation Plan for PDP 8 within this June is impossible. Thus, it is recommended that the MOIT allocate a more reasonable timeline for the EI to prepare for the Implementation Plan. Funding for EI is also mentioned in the OL as a way to support EI to carry out its works.

It is expected that the Implementation Plan for PDP 8 could be issued in August or October this year.

