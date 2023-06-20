Iran held talks with Turkmenistan to import gas from the neighboring country.

"Gas swap from Turkmenistan has doubled," Hossein-Ali Mohammad-Hosseini said at a panel discussion on investment opportunities at the venue of NIGC.

In 2021, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan signed a gas swap deal that allows for up to 2 billion cubic meters of gas to be exchanged each year.

Iran recorded a 358 percent increase in the volume of gas swap supplies from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan in the Iranian calendar year of 1401 (March 21, 2022 – March 20, 2023) compared to the previous year.

