The new well No.392 drilled by the Goturdepe Drilling Department of the Türkmennebit (Turkmen Oil) State Concern at the North Goturdepe field recently yielded a new oil flow.

The industrial flow of crude was obtained at a depth of 4,740 meters. Daily oil production rate of the well is more than 57 tons.

This well will be drilled with modern drilling equipment under contract with Yugneftegaz, a Ukrainian company, and will be operated for 15-20 years.

In January-April of this year, the Goturdepe Drilling Department exceeded the production plan in drilling, having drilled a total of 17,550 meters. Three out of five drilled wells are commercial ones.

The volume of oil produced at the Goturdepe field comprises one third of the Türkmennebit SC's production.

Read more: https://business.com.tm/post/10282/turkmenistans-goturdepe-field-yields-new-industrial-flow-of-oil

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.