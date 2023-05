ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Kazakhstan

Carbon Capture And Storage: Burying Our Problems? J A Kemp LLP Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology has been in the spotlight recently. Last month, the UK government announced a policy paper on "Delivering Energy Security and Net Zero"...

The EU's Emergency Energy Measures Herbert Smith Freehills The EU has taken a whole series of measures to address the issue of high energy prices over the last year. They are innovative, far reaching and interconnected. This note explains what they seek...

Spotlight On Solar PV Potter Clarkson Harnessing solar energy, our most abundant renewable energy resource, has enormous potential for climate change mitigation.

European Parliament Approves CBAM, ETS Revision And Deforestation Rules Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP With 487 votes in favor to 81 against and 75 abstentions, the European Parliament voted yesterday to adopt a regulation on a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

ICSID Releases Complete 2022 Caseload Statistics Herbert Smith Freehills ICSID published on 30 January 2023 its case statistics up to 31 December 2022 (see here). This post examines the latest trends as compared to ICSID's earlier results.