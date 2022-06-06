The national electricity development plan for the period of 2021-2030, with a vision to 2045 (Power Master Plan 8) is a particularly important national sector planning.

On 31 May 2022, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said that the draft PDP 8 has been approved by the Appraisal Council and submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration and approval. It is expected that in June 2022, Power Master Plan 8 can be approved.

The draft PDP 8 was first submitted to the Prime Minister by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on 26 March 2021. After analyzing and evaluating, it was found that several issues still need to be corrected, such as the scale of power source development, the structure of power sources, and the unreasonable regional balance, leading to the requirement for investment in the transmission grid. inter-regional is very large as well as a number of problems in terms of policy mechanisms and solutions to manage the implementation organization...

After that, the Government and Prime Minister focused on directing and perfecting the PDP8 to overcome the remaining shortcomings as well as follow up with Vietnam's commitments at the COP26 Conference to "reach the level net emissions of "zero" by 2050″.

