On 26 April 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh chaired a meeting of the Appraisal Council to appraise the draft National Power Development Plan 8. The Appraisal Council approved the Draft. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is working with relevant government agencies to submit the final draft for the Prime Minister's approval in May 2022.

By 2025, the total capacity of power plants is about 93,862-98,394 MW (excluding rooftop solar power and cogeneration sources), of which: -hydroelectricity reaches 25,779-26,795 MW, accounting for 27.2-27.5%; -coal-fired power plants 28,867 MW, accounting for 29.3-30.8%; -gas thermal power (including LNG) 14,947 MW, accounting for 15.2-15.9%; -renewable energy sources other than hydroelectricity (wind power, solar power, biomass power, ...) 20,416-23,332 MW accounting for 21.8-23.7%; and -electricity imports 3,853-4,453 MW, accounting for 3.4-4.1%.

The PDP 8 encourages the development of wind power, self-sufficient solar power for loads (on-site consumption, not generating electricity on the national grid) and promotes the production of new forms of energy such as hydrogen, green ammonia, etc.. Such forms are developed without capacity limit, not limited by the source structure in the plan, and supplemented with the planning when there is a feasible proposal.

Solar power development:

Regarding development of solar power sources, including concentrated sources installed on the ground, lake surface and distributed sources installed on the roof: The total capacity of solar power sources is about 16,491 MW in 2025 and will remain unchanged until 2030 and about 74,741-96,666 MW in 2045. Electricity produced from solar power is expected to reach a proportion of about 6.8- 7.0% in 2025, about 4.5-4.8% in 2030 and 11.1-12.1% in 2045.

Wind power development:

Total onshore and nearshore wind power capacity is about 10,700-13,616 MW by 2025, about 11,700-16,121 MW by 2030 and about 36,170-55,950 MW by 2045. Total offshore wind power capacity is about 7,000 MW or possibly higher when economic and technical conditions allow in 2030 and about 30,000- 64,500 MW in 2045. Total electricity produced from wind power types is expected to account for about 14.4-15.7% in in 2025, about 10.3-15.6% in 2030 and about 31.2-43.2% in 2045.

LNG power development:

Projects in Hai Phong were removed from the Planning.

Thermal power using domestically produced gas (including gas turbine thermal power plant) and LNG (excluding flexible gas turbine power sources using LNG): By 2030, the total installed capacity will be about 29,730-38,830 MW, producing 133.1-172.3 billion kWh, accounting for 24.1-28.9% of total electricity production; in 2045, the total installed capacity will be about 43,330- 46,330 MW, producing 233.6-246.0 billion kWh, accounting for 20.1-23.9% of total electricity production.

List of LNG thermal power plants;

Coal-fired power development:

PDP 8 has considered the replacement of coal-fired power projects in light of Vietnam's commitments under COP26. Planning for coal-fired power projects which are approved in the National Power Development Plan but are not supported by the locality or are not eligible for development has been ceased consideration.

Some projects proposed to convert into LNG such as: Vung Ang III, Quang Trach II, Quynh Lap I, II; Long Phu II, III were canceled. However, Nam Dinh 1 and Quang Tri I BOT projects remain in the Planning.

