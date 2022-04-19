Last Friday, the Portuguese Government approved new emergency measures to contain the increase in energy prices resulting from the war in Ukraine:

The reduction of Oil Products Tax at the rate of VAT reduction, so 13%;

Mechanisms to limit the impact of the gas price increase on the cost of electricity, by limiting the unexpected profits of electricity companies - which can cause considerable uncertainty and a decrease in investment in the energy sector since their profits are limited; and

Suspension of the carbon tax increase until June, representing 5 cents less, per litre, and its quarterly revaluation until the end of the year, without full reinstatement.

To accelerate the installation of renewable energy production projects, the Portuguese Government has decided to:

Reduce licensing deadlines, under terms to be regulated;

Allow the injection in the Electrical Public System (Rede Elétrica de Serviço Público – " RESP ") of all production from existing wind power generating centers, without administrative limitations and applicable immediately; and

Exemption of the issuing of an operating license or operating certificate for renewable energy generating centers, storage facilities, and production units for self-consumption whenever the grid operator confirms the existence of conditions for connection to RESP.

