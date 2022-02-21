ARTICLE

Barbados and Guyana further deepened economic ties when a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was recently signed by Invest Barbados, Export Barbados (BIDC) and Go-Invest, the investment promotion agency of Guyana, at the just concluded 2022 International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana. Signatories included CEO, Invest Barbados, Ms. Kaye-Anne Brathwaite; CEO, Export Barbados, Mr. Mark Hill and CEO, Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop.

The MOU is designed to promote and facilitate cross border trade and investments between Barbados and Guyana in the areas of research, promotional and other key business activities.

This was part of the activities held during the Barbados delegation's visit to Guyana, led by Prime Minister, the Hon. Mia Amor Mottley. The 40-member delegation comprised public officials and members of the private sector. During the four-day visit, Prime Minister Mottley met with President of Guyana, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and engaged in several discussions with Guyanese government officials and private sector executives on agriculture, hospitality and tourism, education and healthcare, among other topics of mutual interest.

Invest Barbados and Export Barbados were also exhibitors at the International Energy Conference and Expo. The event, which is a staple in Guyana's calendar, brings together local, regional and international energy experts in Guyana, as well as senior executives and CEOs from major international oil and gas companies, local and international government officials, among others. The Barbados team engaged several visitors to its booth, highlighting the various investment and trade opportunities that the jurisdiction offers.

Barbados established diplomatic relations with Guyana on November 30, 1966. Since then, the two nations have further deepened ties by collaborating on key matters of mutual interest.

