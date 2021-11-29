The Portuguese government published yesterday the bases of the new solar energy auction dedicated to floating solar.

The new legislation unifies tender procedures for the simultaneous allocation:

Of reservation of capacity titles for the injection into the Public Service Electricity Network of electricity from floating photovoltaic plants to be installed in water dams; and

Of titles for the private use public domain for such purpose.

Unlike the 2019 and 2020 auctions, this auction will focus exclusively on water reservoirs. Promoters will make not one, but two bids:

One bid for the price to produce electricity through solar energy; and

Another for the occupation of the public water domain.

In any case, the bidding will again follow the two already available modalities: remuneration to the network and fixed tariff, for a period of 15 years.

This solar energy auction will include the Paradela, Alto Rabagão, Vilar Tabuaço, Salamonde, Alqueva, Cabril and Castelo de Bode reservoirs, with a total maximum implementation area of 445 hectares and an estimated total connection power of 362.5 MVA.

The procedure details for the new auction will be published in the next few days.

