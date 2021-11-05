Key Points

Guyana to create a new national training institute focused on the oil and gas sector

Overview

The government of Guyana announced the initiation of work on a national training institute under the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC). In early 2021, the government unveiled a new oil and gas training center, with the goal of providing new opportunities to local workers in Guyana. This newest announcement will expand the training center and help upskill Guyana workers.

What are the Changes?

The government of Guyana will work with the private oil and gas sector to create new local business opportunities for workers in Guyana. Under this new announcement, the government plans to create a national training institute for workers employed by the oil and gas industry to gain labor skills. Under this institute, the government aims to train over 1,000 workers through programs focused on the oil and gas industry in the country. Short-term certification programs for welders will also be an aspect of the training institute.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 2 November 2021

