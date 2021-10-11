ARTICLE

The Appraisal Council approved the National Electricity Development Plan for the period of 2021-2030, with a vision to 2045 (Power Master Plan VIII) in a meeting held on 3 October 2021.

Immediately after receiving the results from the Appraisal Council, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has embarked on the finalization of the Draft Power Master Plan 8 with the goal of submitting the final draft to the Prime Minister this weekend for consideration and approval.

