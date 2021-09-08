LAUNCH OF THE FIRST SOLAR POWER PLANT IN UZBEKISTAN

On August 27, 2021 the first solar PV station in Uzbekistan has been launched in the Navoi region.

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the launching ceremony.

The construction of the complex began last year. USD 110 million have been invested and 300 thousand solar panels have been installed, the station is 100 megawatts.

"This station is the first big, the first swallow of the new power system of Uzbekistan marks the beginning of a completely new stage in the development of the industry. It will generate 252 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. This will save 80 million cubic meters of natural gas and prevent the release of 160 thousand tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere", - said Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the opening ceremony.

The project, called "Nur Navoi Solar", was implemented by Masdar, the United Arab Emirates. The President particularly highlighted the cooperation with this country that is developing every year.

In the energy sector alone, six projects with a capacity of 1.7 thousand megawatts worth about 1.5 billion USD are being implemented jointly with the UAE. In particular, in 2023, a 500-megawatt wind farm and a 200-megawatt solar station with the participation of Phanes group will be built in Navoi region together with Masdar.

The importance of this plant is that it will provide sustainable energy for the growing needs of the population and industry at an affordable price of 2.67 US cents per 1 kilowatt-hour.

