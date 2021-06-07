ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In accordance with the Presidential Resolution No.PP-4699 "On measures for the widespread introduction of the digital economy and e-government" dated April 28, 2020, a project for the implementation of dispatch control and data collection (SCADA) and energy management (EMS) systems are envisaged.

These projects are planned to be implemented in the period 2020 to 2024, and the cost of the investment project is USD 90 million, which will be financed by the World Bank. Also, during the implementation of the project, in particular, using energy-saving technologies in power transmission lines, it is expected to reduce energy losses in the system, operational analysis of emergency situations, and with the help of a modern integrated automated control system - to increase the reliability and quality of power supply.

It is important to mention that the company EDF-CIST (Électricité de France), which was identified through an international tender, will be involved in the development of a technical and economic basis as well as tender documents for the implementation of the SCADA and EMS system in JSC "National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan".

Originally published 22 October 2020.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.