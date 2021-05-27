The Tariff Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan held its regular meeting on January 4, 2021.The State Oil Company (SOCAR) has approached the Council with a proposal to raise retail prices for natural gas, AI-92 gasoline and diesel fuel. At the meeting, the retail price of AI-92 motor gasoline was determined in the amount of 1 manat per 1 liter, and the retail price of diesel fuel was 0.80 AZN per 1 liter. Considering the environmental damage from the use of diesel fuel, the price difference has been reduced in order to switch to higher gasoline consumption. In order to neutralize the impact of the rise in prices for diesel fuel on business entities engaged in passenger transportation, they will be compensated. The mechanism for providing compensation will be announced by the end of January. This important step, which serves the interests of the population, especially the socially vulnerable group, was taken to prevent tariff changes in public transport, which citizens often use in everyday life. At the same time, taking into account the impact of the rise in prices for diesel fuel on the agricultural sector, the number of subsidies allocated by the government will also be revised.

At the meeting of the Tariff Council, tariffs in other areas were also revised.

Thus, they discussed the appeal of the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy to conduct a technical inventory of the real estate, including information about property in the register and consider tariffs for related services. Taking into account that the tariffs for these services were approved in 2009 and additional funds received as a result of tariff changes will be used to purchase equipment for the provision of high-quality, flexible, and reliable services, further improvement of the social status of workers, expansion of the use of information technology, approval of new tariffs. The new tariffs will be valid from January 5, 2021.

At the meeting of the Tariff Council, prices were also approved for about 300 medicines that had passed state registration. A complete list of 12 392 medicines, trade name, pharmaceutical form, name of the active ingredient, dosage, commercial packaging, wholesale and retail prices, taking into account the country of origin and the date of entry into force, are presented on the official website of the Tariff (Price) Council in the section "Medicines".

At the same time, given that the relevant resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers approved the payment for phytosanitary measures and state phytosanitary services, the resolution of the Tariff (Price) Council No. 4 dated 01.08.2014 was canceled.

Originally Published 20 January, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.