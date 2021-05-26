ARTICLE

JSC "O`ztashqineftgaz" which is subdivision of JSC "Uzbekneftegaz" has put on sale a package of controlling shares of the state share in the amount of 51% through the negotiation auction.

The package consists of 102,000 ordinary registered uncertified shares at UZS 13,943.98 per share. According to the announcement of the stock exchange, the total value of the shares is 51% of the company's shares. The negotiation auction will be held on the platform - Nego Board.

Currently, the shares of AO "O`ztashqineftgaz" are distributed among following shareholders:

government share – 51%;

foreign investors` share – 37,27%;

free market trade share – 11,73%.

The policy of privatizing the state share in the republic, in particular the oil and gas sector, envisages the gradual sale of the state shares of such companies as "NeftGazdeposit" LLC, "Neftegazmineral" LLC, JSC "Neftta'minot" and others.

JSC "O`ztashqineftgaz" addresses the needs of affiliated companies of JSC "Uzbekneftegaz" in production equipment, raw materials and services by organizing and ensuring their import. The company's priority is also to supply the company's facilities.

Originally published 22 January 2021.

