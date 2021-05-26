ARTICLE

Uzbekistan: There Has Been Adopted The Regulation On The Procedure For The Implementation Of Customs Control And Customs Clearance Of The Main Gas Pipeline

The Resolution of the State Customs Committee and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan No.3295 dated on April 10, 2021 approved the “Regulation on the procedure for the implementation of customs control” (the “Regulation”), regulates the procedure for customs control and customs clearance of natural gas transported through the main gas pipeline.

First, the Regulation establishes that the customs control of natural gas transported through the main gas pipeline across the customs border is conducted by:

receiving indicators in natural gas metering devices by customs post employees and other responsible employees of the measuring chain;

checking the accounting system;

checking the presence of the measuring equipment and their appropriate storage;

checking the compliance of meters with state standards;

verification of reports and data required for customs purposes.

In addition, according to the Regulation, natural gas transported through the main gas pipelines across the customs border of the Republic of Uzbekistan is subject to declaration. The procedure of declaration is carried out by submitting the customs cargo declaration in paper or electronic form.

The document also contains other provisions governing customs payments, customs clearance and others.

