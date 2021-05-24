The Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister's Department has recently published the National OGSE Industry Blueprint 2021-2030 Abridged Report ("Blueprint"), which is anchored on the core objectives of (1) National GDP growth; (2) Sector employment; (3) Export development; and (4) Fiscal contribution.



The vision of the Blueprint is to develop a robust, resilient and globally competitive Malaysian OGSE sector which contributes to the sustainable development of National priorities. A sound and robust implementation of the Blueprint will see greater contribution to the country's GDP to around RM40 billion from current levels of around RM20 billion, making Malaysia one of the regional leaders in development of OGSE.

