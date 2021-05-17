Overview of the current energy mix, and the place in the market of different energy sources

Organisation of the energy sector

Kazakhstan is the largest economy in Central Asia and home to more than 18 million people. As a country rich in coal, oil, natural gas and uranium, Kazakhstan's economic focus remains firmly on its industrial sector and the extraction and processing of its natural resources. There is also enormous potential for renewable energy in Kazakhstan, particularly from wind and small hydropower plants. Kazakhstan's total energy production covers more than twice its energy demand, which is why in 2018 Kazakhstan was the world's ninth-largest exporter of coal, ninth of crude oil and 12th of natural gas.

Energy accounts for about 21% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), and approximately 62% of its exports.1 Interestingly, coal represents around half of Kazakhstan's energy mix (50% in 2018), followed by oil and natural gas (both with 25% shares), whereas the share of natural gas in the total final consumption (TFC) was only 13% in 2018.2

Gas

The current status of Kazakhstan's gas industry

The Kazakhstan gas sector has vast potential as its total proved reserves of natural gas at the end of 2019 in Kazakhstan was 2.7 trillion cubic metres3 making it in 2018 the world's 12th largest exporter of natural gas. Most of Kazakhstan's natural gas reserves are in crude oil or condensate-rich fields and, therefore, 90%4 of produced gas in Kazakhstan is an associated gas. Much of Kazakhstan's gross natural gas production is reinjected (more than 30% in 2019)5 to increase oil production. Natural gas production (gross extraction) has been slowly but steadily increasing in recent years in Kazakhstan - from 19 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2009 to 23.9 bcm in 2018.6 Natural gas production in Kazakhstan is expected by many experts7 to remain stagnant and even decrease after 2025, as no new foreign direct investments are expected to be attracted in the near future in exploration and development of new gas fields in Kazakhstan, unless deficiencies of the legislative architecture of the current gas market design will be rectified to improve commerciality for gas, as discussed below.

In terms of regional gas consumption, the western part of Kazakhstan is a significant gas consumer, while in the north and the east of Kazakhstan economies are run predominantly on coal. The south of Kazakhstan uses both gas and coal. This trend is expected to continue.8 Domestic consumption of natural gas, however, increased significantly, from 10.1 bcm in 2009 to 19 bcm in 2018,9 and it expected that Kazakhstan's apparent natural gas consumption will grow at about 1.9% per year on average out to 2040.10 Competition for available commercial gas volumes between domestic consumption and export to China, therefore, will soon become one of the major problems for Kazakhstan and will require the Kazakh government to make a tough choice - either continue to prioritise domestic consumption and in this way to receive less profit than one's due or instead opt for a more lucrative option of exporting limited gas volumes available to China at the expense of domestic consumption.11 Many experts, therefore, expect that Kazakh gas export to China will probably fall, from 7-8 bcm each to China and Russia in the early 2020s, to less than half that in the late 2020s.12

Most of the gas delivered by pipelines in Kazakhstan is consumed in power generation (50%), followed by residential-commercial users (domestic sector) (36%), and industry (14%).13 Under the national Green Economy Strategy adopted in 2013,14 Kazakhstan's programme of gasification and switching the predominantly coal-fired power sector to gas has made good progress in the last five years.

The official target stipulated in the Green Economy Strategy was to reach 20% of all electrical power in Kazakhstan to be produced on gas-fired power plants by 2020, though in practice already in 2019 20.2% of all electrical power in Kazakhstan was produced by gas-fired power plants. The next official target stipulated in the Green Economy Strategy is to reach 25% share of all electrical power to be produced by gas-fired power plants by 2025, whereas the final goal is to reach 30% share by 2050.

A significant part of natural gas resources is concentrated in western regions of Kazakhstan, whereas the biggest and most promising export market15 for the Kazakh natural gas is in the East - China. With the completion of the Beyneu-Bozoy-Shymkent natural gas pipeline in 2015 and reaching its design capacity of 15 bcm per year in September 2020, Kazakhstan aims for a gas export boost to China. On 12 October 2018, Kazakhstan and China signed a five-year contract for the export of up to 10 bcm/y of gas via Central Asia-Centre China Gas Pipeline System (CAGP) during this period. Over the last decade, therefore, China has replaced Russia as the main export destination for Kazakh gas, but still in 2018, Russia imported 12.3 bcm of gas from Kazakhstan.

Despite all above natural advantages, however, so far, Kazakhstan's gas industry is in stagnation as it has been too long in the shadow of the Kazakhstan's oil industry and longterm politics threatens Kazakhstan's long-overdue gas sector reforms, as discussed herein.

Major gas producers in Kazakhstan

The biggest gas producers in the foreseeable future for Kazakhstan are, according to many experts,16 the following companies:

Tengizchevroil LLP17 that develops super giant Tengiz oilfield (272 billion cubic feet (bcf) dry marketed gas production in 2017).18 Shareholders of the Tengizchevroil are: Chevron, 50%; KazMunaiGas, 20%; ExxonMobil, 25%; and LukArco, 5%. Much of the natural gas produced at Tengiz field is high in sulfur, and therefore it requires special handling and is more costly to process. North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC)19 is an international consortium owned by KazMunaiGas Kashagan B.V. (16.9%), Shell Kazakhstan Development B.V. (16.8%), Total E&P Kazakhstan (16.8%), Agip Caspian Sea B.V. (16.8%), ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Inc. (16.8%), CNPC Kazakhstan B.V. (8.3%) and Inpex North Caspian Sea Ltd. (7.6%). NCOC acts as the Operator of the North Caspian Project (that covers Kashagan field), the first major offshore oil and gas development in Kazakhstan (more than 100 bcf natural gas production capacity).20 Much of the natural gas produced at Kashagan field is high in sulfur, and therefore it requires special handling and is more costly to process. The challenges of this project make it one of the most complex industrial projects ever developed in the world. Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. (KPO)21 that develops Karachaganak field discovered in 1979 one of the world's largest gas and condensate fields (about 300 bcf wet marketed gas production in 2017).22 The Karachaganak Venture brings expertise and knowledge from five oil & gas companies - ENI (29.25%), Royal Dutch Shell plc (29.25%), Chevron (18%), Lukoil (13.5%) and KazMunaiGas (10%). Unlike the Tengiz project, which includes a natural gas processing plant, the Karachaganak project has insufficient natural gas processing capacity. Most of the raw marketed production from the Karachaganak field must be exported to Russia to be processed at a natural gas processing plant in Orenburg city. CNPC AktobeMunaiGas (CNPC AMG)23 that develops the Zhanazhol field, is one of Kazakhstan's largest oil and gas producers. It was CNPC's first project in Kazakhstan and remains a major source of equity production and cash flow for the Chinese national oil corporation. CNPC AMG operates several fields in west Kazakhstan, including the Zhanazhol deposit.

Originally published 18.02.2021.

