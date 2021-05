ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Kazakhstan

The Emerging Threat Of Securities Litigation Against Energy Companies Mayer Brown Securities litigation, long a prominent – and expensive – feature of jurisdictions such as the US, is increasingly emerging as a threat within the English litigation landscape.

WTO Case Summary. India - Solar Cells Sayenko Kharenko The WTO dispute "India – Solar Cells" concerns the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission ("National Mission"), launched in India six years ago.

OECD Due Diligence Guidance — Workshops Squire Patton Boggs LLP If you are an EU importer of tin, tantalum, tungsten or gold (3TG) covered by the EU Conflict Minerals Regulation, as of 1 January your due diligence process must comply

Changes In The Legislation Of The Republic Of Kazakhstan On Renewable Energy Sources Unicase Law Firm The market for renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan is growing every year and requires appropriate government support.

Decarbonising The Energy Sector With Hydrogen (Video) Gowling WLG How is hydrogen evolving as part of the energy mix and what role can it play in supporting energy decarbonisation?