The Bahamas: A Global Leader in Financial & Trust Services, and Digital Assets
On July 10th, 1973, The Bahamas achieved a historic milestone by transitioning from a 300-year-long colony to an Independent Nation. As the country commemorates its 50th anniversary of independence, this Roundtable conversation starts with an examination of the factors that have elevated it to the forefront as an international financial center.
"Already back in 1936, The Bahamas was at the forefront of private wealth management, although we didn't use that exact term," says Christina R. Rolle, Executive Director of the Securities Commission of The Bahamas.
Today, The Bahamas has become one of the most established trust jurisdictions from a legislative and depth of bench of trust professionals worldwide. Its revamped Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Act is now also repositioning The Bahamas at the forefront of global digital asset regulation.
