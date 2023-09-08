The Ambassador of Mexico to Mauritius, Mrs. Sara Valdes Bolaño met with Hon. Maneesh Gobin on 05 September 2023, to discuss strengthening bilateral ties in economic, diplomatic, and cultural aspects. They discussed using the Mauritius International Financial Centre for international investments in Mexico.

Additionally, Ambassador Valdes Bolaño highlighted the increasing interest of the Mexican business community for advancing trade and investments throughout the African continent. In this regard, Mrs. Valdes Bolaño will actively collaborate with private sector organizations and conduct conversations related to potential business opportunities during her visit in Mauritius.

Read the full communiqué HERE.

