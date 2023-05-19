At the Japan-Mauritius Business Investment Forum organized by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on May 5th, 2023, Mauritius' Prime Minister, Mr. Pravind Jugnauth, highlighted the strong relationship between Mauritius and Japan. He emphasized the long-standing friendship and partnership between the two countries and encouraged the Japanese business community to take advantage of Mauritius' unique geographical location as a strategic gateway between Asia and Africa.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Mauritius provides a supportive political, legislative, economic, and diplomatic climate that offers a strong platform for Japan's gateway into the African market. He further highlighted that Mauritius has been ranked first in Africa for Ease of Doing Business for over a decade and is now a well-established business destination for those seeking a safe investment climate, a friendly business environment, political stability, transparent regulations, and an effective financial ecosystem.

The Prime Minister encouraged the Japanese business community to use the Mauritius International Financial Centre as a platform for capital raising for investment in Africa. He invited the business community in both Mauritius and Japan to coordinate their efforts to take advantage of the promising possibilities in Africa and to boost the economies of both countries.

To read the full news, click on the following link HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.