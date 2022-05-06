According to the latest Africa wealth report published by Henley and Partners in April 2022, Mauritius holds the highest wealth per capita in Africa as at December 2021. Globally acclaimed as the fastest growing market in Africa and with a projected growth of 80% over the next decade, Mauritius has grown into the destination of choice for High Net Worth Individuals ("HNWI"). Ranking first in Africa in terms of "ease of doing business," the attractive tax regime and a rapidly growing local financial center are among the contributing factors towards an influx of HNWIs as well as the creation of local HNWIs in Mauritius.

You can access the full Africa Wealth Report HERE.

