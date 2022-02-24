ARTICLE

Mauritius: Assad Abdullatiff: Mauritius Is An Ideal Jurisdiction For The Establishment And Administration Of Philanthropic Structures

Mr. Assad Abdullatiff, Managing Director at Axis Fiduciary Ltd, recently participated in an interview with the Mauritius International Financial Centre whereby he highlighted the philanthropic potential of the Mauritius IFC. Further commenting on the appeal of the Mauritian jurisdiction in terms of the legal constitution, Mr. Abdullatiff also elucidated on the various philanthropic structures that can be established and administered in Mauritius.

Read more about philanthropic structuring in the Mauritius IFC in the full interview HERE.

