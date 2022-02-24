Mauritius:
Assad Abdullatiff: Mauritius Is An Ideal Jurisdiction For The Establishment And Administration Of Philanthropic Structures
24 February 2022
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
Mr. Assad Abdullatiff, Managing Director at Axis Fiduciary Ltd,
recently participated in an interview with the Mauritius
International Financial Centre whereby he highlighted the
philanthropic potential of the Mauritius IFC. Further commenting on
the appeal of the Mauritian jurisdiction in terms of the legal
constitution, Mr. Abdullatiff also elucidated on the various
philanthropic structures that can be established and administered
in Mauritius.
Read more about philanthropic structuring in the Mauritius IFC
in the full interview HERE.
