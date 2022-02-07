ARTICLE

St Kitts & Nevis is a modern, forward-thinking financial centre located within the Eastern Caribbean. It has a unique history of legislative and fiscal independence and is at the forefront in terms of providing practical solutions to an increasingly mobile and international client base.

Nevis has developed a number of attractive options, over the years, to meet corporate and individual needs, and allowing clients to organise their affairs in an efficient and confidential manner.

Some of the jurisdiction's key benefits include:

Confidentiality – beneficial ownership information is confidential

– beneficial ownership information is confidential Agility – a structure formed in another jurisdiction may easily redomicile to Nevis

– a structure formed in another jurisdiction may easily redomicile to Nevis Flexibility – with cutting edge foundation legislation, a multiform foundation can take or change its form from either a trust, a company, a partnership or a traditional foundation

– with cutting edge foundation legislation, a multiform foundation can take or change its form from either a trust, a company, a partnership or a traditional foundation Security – Trust Asset Protection Laws mean that any potential creditor must place a bond of EC$270,000 / US$100,000 before bringing any action or proceeding against trust property

– Trust Asset Protection Laws mean that any potential creditor must place a bond of EC$270,000 / US$100,000 before bringing any action or proceeding against trust property Friendly tax environment – no income tax, capital gains tax, estate tax, inheritance tax or gift tax

Services Provided by Dixcart Management Nevis Limited

Dixcart Nevis provides a wealth of solutions and expertise with respect to succession planning and citizenship by investment. Our bespoke services include:

Formation of Asset Protection Trusts and Common Law Trusts, and the provision of Trustee services

Formation and management of Nevis Multiform Foundations

Nevis Company incorporation and registered office / registered agent services

Citizenship by Investment

Estate planning and family office services

