As an International Financial Centre ("IFC") of substance, Mauritius provides lucrative opportunities to international investors. The position of the jurisdiction as an IFC is further cemented by the ranking of Mauritius as the wealthiest African country in terms of wealth per capita basis. Mauritius leads the ranking by a comfortable margin as presented by the review from Mauritius based banking group, AfrAsia Bank and South African wealth intelligence firm, New World Wealth.

